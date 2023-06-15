McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 118,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $288.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.