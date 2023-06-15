Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.3% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

