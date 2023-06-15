FWL Investment Management LLC Invests $90,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $288.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

