Alpha Financial Partners LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,294,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 705,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 52,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $222.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

