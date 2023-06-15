Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 1,748 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVX opened at $157.09 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.98 and a 200 day moving average of $166.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

