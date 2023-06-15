Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $13,967,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,803,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 722,090 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 251,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $161.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

