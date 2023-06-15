The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

NYSE:HD opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $301.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

