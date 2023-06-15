American Trust Buys 101 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American Trust raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.44 and a 200-day moving average of $364.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $355.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

