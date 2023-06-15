American Trust Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Trust lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 35,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.72 and a 200-day moving average of $222.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $418.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

