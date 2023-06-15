Pacific Financial Group Inc. Acquires 378 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IJH opened at $255.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.28.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

