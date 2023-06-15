Alpha Financial Partners LLC Invests $256,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

