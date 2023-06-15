AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. Walmart makes up 2.6% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

WMT stock opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.19. The stock has a market cap of $422.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $157.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

