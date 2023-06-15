Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $527.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $443.20 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.