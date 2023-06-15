Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Trading Down 7.8 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.