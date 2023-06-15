Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,518 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,294,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 705,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 52,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

