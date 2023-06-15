Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lessened by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $419.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

