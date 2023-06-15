Microsoft Co. (MSFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on September 14th

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software giant on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Microsoft has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.9 %

MSFT stock opened at $337.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $339.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.