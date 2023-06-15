Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $135,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
Mastercard Price Performance
Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.64.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.