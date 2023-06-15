American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Decreased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $174.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

