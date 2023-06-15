Port Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Port Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116,884 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.67 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 782,033 shares of company stock valued at $28,904,423. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

