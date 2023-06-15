Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.43 Billion Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888,007 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,434,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

PG opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average is $147.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $345.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

