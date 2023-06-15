The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,219,711 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.58. The company has a market cap of $301.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.