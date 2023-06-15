Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 150 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 56,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $399.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.18 and a 200 day moving average of $404.47. The company has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

