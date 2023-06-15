Alpha Financial Partners LLC Invests $380,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $202.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.83 and a 200-day moving average of $202.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

