Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $68.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $68,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.