Talbot Financial LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,561,000. Chevron accounts for 3.2% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.98 and a 200 day moving average of $166.82. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

