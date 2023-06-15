Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.