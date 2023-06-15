American Trust Sells 84 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

American Trust lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $219,905,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Price Performance

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Shares of DG opened at $162.12 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.90 and its 200 day moving average is $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

