The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. American Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 158,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

