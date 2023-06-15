Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

