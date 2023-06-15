Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 46,980 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.