Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,661,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $317,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $218.53. The stock has a market cap of $300.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day moving average of $201.77.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.