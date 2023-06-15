Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $217.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.77. The firm has a market cap of $300.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $218.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.