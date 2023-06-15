Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Acquires 285 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

