Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 76 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI Trading Up 1.3 %

MSCI stock opened at $486.20 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.63 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $488.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

