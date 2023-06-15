6,437 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

