Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 229.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

NYSE:MA opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.