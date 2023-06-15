Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $654,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $255.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.