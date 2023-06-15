Power Corp of Canada Sells 1,206 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Power Corp of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $391,011,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

DHR stock opened at $238.50 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

