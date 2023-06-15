Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.9% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $531,416,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $216.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

