Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,046 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after purchasing an additional 759,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $196.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

