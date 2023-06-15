239,924 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 239,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,000. Pfizer accounts for about 2.5% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

PFE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $222.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

