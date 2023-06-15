Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

