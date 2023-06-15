Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

