Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

