Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

