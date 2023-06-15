Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after purchasing an additional 744,035 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

