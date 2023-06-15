AlphaQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,992 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $425.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.