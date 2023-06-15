AlphaQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,301 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

