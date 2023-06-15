Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 21,950 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 641,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after acquiring an additional 174,396 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

